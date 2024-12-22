Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

After a week off, You Bet! is back 📺

ITV’s second and final You Bet! episode of 2024 airs tonight (December 22).

The show has returned to the small screen after 27 years.

Rob Beckett leads the celebrity panel for the show.

ITV fans were left bemused after You Bet! took a one week break - just after returning. The gameshow originally ended in 1997 but returned earlier in December.

Holly Willoughby and Stephen Mulhern are the hosts for the revival. Meanwhile Rob Beckett is joined by other famous faces on the celebrity panel.

You Bet! will follow the return of Bullseye with Freddie Flintoff. Here’s what time the show will be on TV.

Is You Bet! on ITV tonight?

You Bet! is back on ITV. (ITV PICTURES) | (ITV PICTURES)

The show returned after 27 years on Saturday December 7, with a repeat the next night. However in a surprise move, it didn’t actually air the following weekend - but it will return to our screens for its final new episode of 2024 tonight (December 22).

What time is You Bet! on ITV?

The new episode of You Bet! will air on ITV at 6pm and it is another lengthy episode. It will run from 7pm to approximately 8.20pm, lasting 80 minutes including advert breaks.

The episode will also be repeated at 5.05pm on Christmas Eve (December 24). And you can catch up with it on ITVX after it has aired on live TV.

Who is on the You Bet! celebrity panel?

There will be a fresh batch of celeb guests joining Rob Beckett on the panel for You Bet! this week. He will be joined by: England goalkeeper Mary Earps, Judi Love and singer Olly Murs.

They will place bets on the ordinary people who will take on the challenges in the episode. If you have watched the first episode - or watched it in past years - you will know how it works.

