ITV has hit the Bullseye this Christmas 🎯

ITV has revived Bullseye with Freddie Flintoff.

It has been almost 30 years since it was last on the broadcaster.

There was a brief revival in the 2000s on Challenge - and now it is back again.

ITV has delivered fans a major Christmas treat with the revival of Bullseye. It marks the gameshow’s return to the broadcaster for the first time since the 1990s.

Top Gear star Freddie Flintoff is on hosting duties for the revival. And you’ll want to make sure you put a dart in the TV schedule so you don’t miss out.

It is currently planned as a one-off, but if it is a success who knows what else could happen. ITV is on quite the run of reviving old shows - with You Bet! returning after 27 years off the air this month.

When is Bullseye on ITV?

Bullseye on ITV will be hosted by Freddie Flintoff. | Quinn Rooney/Getty Images

The 2024 Christmas revival will air on ITV1 today (Sunday December 22). The festive special is scheduled to begin at 6pm and will be on for an hour.

How to watch Bullseye 2024?

You can tune in to ITV1 at 6pm, while it will also be available live on ITVX. The broadcaster’s streaming service will also have the episode on catch up after it has finished.

What to expect from the Bullseye Christmas revival?

If you have ever watched the gameshow before, then the format will sound familiar to you. It will feature three pairs competing to take home Bully’s Mystery Star Prize.

Each pair will be made up of an amateur dart player, known as the ‘thrower’, and their team partner, the ’knower’. They will combine their skills, throwing darts at different game boards, whilst answering questions correctly for ‘points and prizes’.

Freddie Flintoff said: “'I love the darts and Bullseye was one of my favourite shows as a kid. Can't quite believe I'll get to host this Christmas special. You can't beat a bit of Bully!”

Katie Rawcliffe, Director of Entertainment & Daytime Commissioning ITV added: “Bullseye is back and we can’t wait to welcome Freddie Flintoff back to ITV too. It’s a real treat to have both as key parts of our Christmas schedule on ITV1 and ITVX this year.”

Is Bullseye revival a one-off?

ITV announced that it was commissioning a Bullseye Christmas special for 2024 as a one-off. But if it is a success, who knows!

What are you most excited to watch on the TV this Christmas? Let me know your picks by email: [email protected].