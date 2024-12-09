Stars of sport are being celebrated as the BBC announced the nominees for this year’s Sport Personality Of The Year.

The annual awards ceremony, which celebrate the biggest and brightest stars in the sporting world, return later this month. This year, Clare Balding, Gabby Logan and Alex Scott will host the ceremony live from Salford.

It comes after the BBC announced that Gary Lineker would be stepping down from hosting duties after more than two decades at the helm of the show. He is also set to step away from long-running football highlights show Match Of The Day.

The six-strong shortlist for Sports Personality of the Year has been announced. Here’s everything you need to know about it ceremony.

Who is nominated for BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2024?

Jude Bellingham

Getty Images

21-year-old Jude Bellingham has become of the England’s most prominent top flight footballers in recent year. He had risen to the rank to become one of Spanish La Liga champions Real Madrid’s key players, as well as becoming the first English footballer to make the top three of the Ballon D’Or rankings since Frank Lampard and Steven Gerrard in 2005.

Bellingham was also one of the players to help guide England to the Euro 2024 final. He scored a memorable overhead kick against Slovakia in the group stages of the competition.

Luke Littler

Getty Images

Luke Littler became the most talked about teenager in the UK over the past year, after the darts player shot to fame with his whirlwind success at the PDC World Championships in January. The 17-year-old became the youngest ever player to reach the final, but was ultimately beaten by Luke Humphries.

However, his defeat did not dampen his spirit, going on to become a Premier League champion and scooping thee Grand Slam of Darts. Littler is also up for Young Sports Personality of the Year.

Keely Hodgkinson

Adam Pretty/Getty Images

Keely Hodgkinson is one of the favourites to cinch the prize after she won gold at the Paris Olympics in the 800m. It marked the start of a successful summer for the runner, who also went on to scoop a gold at the European Championship and set a new British record of 01:54.61.

Her achievement has made her the sixth fastest woman in history in the 800m. Is she were to win BBC Sports Personality of the Year, it would mark the first time that the award has been given to women four year in a row, following the win of Mary Earps, Beth mead and Emma Raducanu.

Alex Yee

Alex Yee won the gold medal at men's triathlon. | Getty Images

Triathlete Alex Yee was another star to breakout of the Paris Olympics, following his sensational win during the summer games. Yee had travelled to Paris tipped as favourite to win the gold for the triathlon, but found himself trailing to New Zealand’s Hayden Wilde for most of the race.

However, Yee staged an incredible comeback in the final moments of the race to pip his opponent to gold. During the game, he also helped Team GB take home bronze for the team relay and later in the year, went on to win his first world triathlon title.

Dame Sarah Storey

Dame Sarah Storey celebrates winning at the UCI Para-cycling Track World Championships in 2015 (Photo: Bryn Lennon/Getty Images for British Cycling) | Getty Images for British Cycling

Dame Sarah Storey, the oldest of the nominees this year, impressed yet again at the Paralympics as Great Britain’s most successful Paralympic athlete ever. Dame Sarah, 47, won her 18th gold medal at this year’s Paris games after winning the women’s road event for the fifth successive time.

Away from the sport, Dame Sarah was recently set to join the upcoming series Dancing On Ice. However, she was forced to withdraw from the show due to injury after fracturing her ankle, saying: “Whilst I can’t wear my left skating boot in time to take to the ice in January, I’m working with the team at ITV to come up with a plan for what’s next and I’ll always be the biggest cheerleader of the awesome group that is the Class of 2025.”

Joe Root

Joe Root | Getty Images

England cricket star Joe Root also had a memorable year, after beating Sir Alistair Cook’s record to become the highest ever Test-run scorer in England cricket history.

The star racked up more Test runs that any other player this year. Only last week, during a Test match against New Zealand, he equalled his career best with his sixth century of 2024.

How to vote for BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2024?

Voting for the BBC Sports Personality of the Year will open during the live ceremony. The public will vote for the winner on the evening.

BBC Sports Personality of the Year will air live on Tuesday, December 17 at 7pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.