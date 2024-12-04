The future of Liverpool winger Mohamed Salah remains a mystery to the footballing world - although everyone seems to have an opinion on it.

Salah, 32, is out of contract at Anfield at the end of the season, as is right back Trent Alexander-Arnold. But while the Englishman seems destined to join Real Madrid, we have no idea whether Salah will be given a new contract, or have to find a new club.

The Egyptian winger is Liverpool’s top scorer so far this season and is second in the golden boot race, just one goal behind Manchester City’s Erling Haaland. He’s also has the second most assists in the Premier League this season, at the time of publication.

His role in Liverpool’s success cannot be understated, but a giant question mark hangs over whether he will still be at Anfield next season.

Speaking to NBC Sports Soccer, Salah suggested that he might be “more out than in” as negotiations are not making any significant progress. He said: “We're almost in December, I haven't received any offer to stay at the club.

“I’ve been in the club for many years, and there’s no club like this. But in the end it’s not in my hands, so as I’ve said before I haven’t seen anything yet about my future.

“I love the fans, the fans love me - but in the end it’s not in my hands or the fans’ hands - let’s wait and see. I’m not going to retire soon so I’m just playing the game, focusing on the season and trying to win the Premier League.”

Speaking at a press conference ahead of Liverpool’s trip to Newcastle this week, manager Arne Slot cracked a joke about Manchester City’s 115 financial charges. It comes after Salah suggested that last weekend might have been his final match against the Etihad outfit.

Slot said: “Maybe Mo knows more about the 115 accusations, so he expects them not to be in the Premier League next season. It was a joke - I repeat, it was a joke.”

Reacting to it all on Sky Sports, pundit and former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher said: “We know Liverpool as a club are run by data. It's a moneyball situation and we're delighted that's back but on the other hand, say give someone what they want, you can't do that.

“These two, [Virgil] Van Dijk and Salah, if Liverpool do have a rule such as only giving players over 30 a certain length contract, you have to move the data for players like that.

“I'm not saying he shouldn't get a two-year deal, I'm not saying he shouldn't be on big money - he's on big money now and rightly so - but this idea and this saying of 'give him what he wants', this club is not built on giving people what they want, that's why there is success at the club.”

By contrast, fellow pundit Roy Keane is not impressed by how the Egyptian has been handling his contract situation. “Even over the last few weeks and with the interview after he is a bit chirpy with his contract stuff,” he added.

“He is showing another side to his personality, and he has done that in the last year or two when he was taken off in a few big games for Liverpool with Klopp. He is showing that other side to him that he obviously cares about the game.

“Ultimately he is a world class player and in a great position with Liverpool and his contract situation. And he is producing and what I would give him credit for when there's a contract situation going on with the players.

“It's out in the open and people are talking about him and criticising and saying he is this and he's selfish or whatever it might be. But he is turning up. The real top players will put that to the side and go 'I am going to produce in the big games'. And that is why I take my hat off to him.”