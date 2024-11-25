A Liverpool star is said to be ‘disappointed’ with his current situation at the club.

We witnessed the return of the Premier League last weekend - it has been a game week full of surprises. While we await Newcastle United vs West Ham United this evening, let’s take a look at all the biggest rumours from around England's top division today.

A Liverpool star is ‘disappointed’ with the way his future at the club is being handled - meanwhile, Arsenal are set to pull out all the stops to keep one of their best players at the Emirates Stadium.

Mohamed Salah ‘disappointed’ with Liverpool contract situation

Liverpool may be top of the Premier League table, but it isn’t all sunshine and rainbows in Merseyside. In particular, star player Mohamed Salah is frustrated with his current contract situation.

The Egyptian international says he has not received a new offer from the club, even at this late stage. He says he ‘loves the fans’ and does not want to leave, but stresses that it is not his call whether he stays or not.

Speaking with the Liverpool Echo, Salah said: “Well, we are almost in December and I haven’t received any offers yet to stay in the club, [so] I’m probably more out than in.

“You know I have been in the club for many years. There is no club like this. But in the end it is not in my hands. As I said before, it is December and I haven’t received anything yet about my future.

“I love the fans. The fans love me. In the end it is not in my hands or the fans’ hands. Let’s wait and see. Of course [no offer is disappointing], yeah. I’m not going to retire soon so I’m just playing, focusing on the season and I’m trying to win the Premier League and hopefully the Champions League as well.”

Arsenal to do ‘anything to keep William Saliba amid Real Madrid interest

Arsenal will do everything ‘in their power’ to ensure that William Saliba does not leave the club in the upcoming transfer windows, thinks former Manchester United scout Mick Brown.

The Frenchman is the subject of interest from Real Madrid, who are set to mount a serious effort to bring him to the Bernabeu Stadium. Nevertheless, Arsenal will not allow him to leave ‘under any circumstances’. Despite this, Saliba’s destiny is largely in his own hands. If he puts forth a transfer request, the Gunners will have no choice but to let him go - lest they risk upsetting the dressing room.

Speaking to Football Insider, Brown said: “It’s difficult to shut the door on things like that. But a lot of it will depend on whether he actually wants to go or not.

“What I would say is that nobody wins anything without a quality defence, and one of Arsenal’s strengths in recent years has been their back four. Then they picked up injuries and suspensions and you saw the difference it can make. So from what I’ve heard, they’re not going to let Saliba go under any circumstances.

“He’s very much a part of Arteta’s plans and one of his most important players. They would do anything in their power to keep him, because having to find a replacement for him would set them back two years.”