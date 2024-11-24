Gary Lineker has been joking about his departure from BBC football show, Match of the Day.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

BBC Match of the Day host Gary Lineker joked about his departure from the flagship football show while welcoming viewers on Saturday night. The programme was the first since it was revealed the 63-year-old would leave the role, which he has enjoyed since 1999, at the end of the current season.

Although he is set to stay with the BBC for the 2026 World Cup, he will leave his role at the helm of MoTD.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sitting alongside long-time pundit - and former Premier League star - Alan Shearer, Lineker stared directly into the camera and said: “All good things must come to an end. Yes Alan – Lee Carsley’s England reign is over. It’s back to business in the Premier League.”

Lineker was able to laugh at the misunderstanding. | Getty Images

As well as fronting world cup coverage for the broadcaster, Lineker will stay on as host of BBC Sport’s coverage of the FA Cup for the 2025-26 season, as well as the Match Of The Day: Top 10 podcast for BBC Sounds.

BBC Sounds will also host the star's The Rest Is Football podcast, produced by Lineker’s Goalhanger Podcasts and also featuring Shearer and fellow ex-pro Micah Richards, with one episode released on the platform each week.

Mark Chapman, Alex Scott, Kelly Cates and Gabby Logan are among those being tipped as candidates to replace him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When his departure was announced, Lineker said it had been “an absolute joy and privilege to present such an iconic show for the BBC, but all things have to come to an end”.

He added: “I bowed out in my football career when I felt it was the right time. I feel this is now the right time.

“I think the next contract they’re looking to do Match Of The Day slightly differently, so I think it makes sense for someone else to take the helm.”