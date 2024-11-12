The BBC has confirmed that Gary Lineker will step down from Match of the Day at the end of the season.

The 63-year-old will continue to host coverage of the FA Cup in 2025/26 and the World Cup in 2026, the broadcaster announced.

In a statement, Lineker said: “I’m delighted to continue my long association with BBC Sport and would like to thank all those who made this happen.”

Alex Kay-Jelski, director of BBC Sport, said: “Gary is a world-class presenter, and we’re delighted that he’ll our coverage of the next World Cup and continue to lead our live coverage of the FA Cup. After 25 seasons Gary is stepping down from MOTD. We want to thank him for everything he has done for the show, which continues to attract millions of viewers each week.”

The presenter is one of the BBC's most prominent figures and its highest-paid star among those with publicly disclosed salaries, earning over £1.3 million annually.

Born in 1960 in Leicester, Lineker began his football career with Leicester City. He then played for several top clubs, including Everton, Barcelona, Tottenham Hotspur, and Nagoya Grampus Eight in Japan.

On the international stage, Lineker earned 80 caps for the England national team, scoring 48 goals. He is particularly remembered for winning the Golden Boot at the 1986 FIFA World Cup in Mexico, where he was the tournament's top scorer with six goals.

After retiring from professional football in 1994, Lineker went into broadcasting. He became the host of the BBC's Match of the Day in 1999, a role he has held for over two decades.

In March 2023, Lineker was suspended from the BBC show after criticising the UK government's asylum policy on social media, describing it as "immeasurably cruel" and comparing the language used to that of 1930s Germany.

The suspension prompted several colleagues to boycott the programme in solidarity, resulting in a truncated broadcast without presenters or commentators. Following public backlash, the BBC reinstated Lineker and announced a review of its social media guidelines.

Who is tipped to replace him?

Among the top contenders are Alex Scott and Gabby Logan. Scott, a former England and Arsenal footballer, has hosted Football Focus and co-presented the BBC’s Sports Personality of the Year. Logan, a former gymnast, has stepped in for Lineker on occasion and fronted major events such as the Euros 2023.

Meanwhile, established names like Mark Chapman and Jason Mohammad, both regular stand-ins on Match of the Day and other BBC football programs, are among the leading candidates to replace Lineker.

Other candidates include well-known figures like Alan Shearer, Micah Richards, and Gary Neville. International broadcasters like Kate Abdo and rising talents like Kelly Somers and Eilidh Barbour also add depth to the potential lineup.