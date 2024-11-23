Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Last image of tragic Liam Payne shows the One Direction star being carried through hotel lobby by three men.

Liam Payne was carried through the lobby of the Buenos Aires hotel to his room just minutes before he died, it has been reported. The heartbreaking CCTV picture - published by the Daily Mail - appears to show 31-year-old Payne being lifted by the men. Two grab him by his arms and the third by his legs.

Celebrity gossip site, TMZ, said the singer was taken to his hotel room after employees claimed he was "acting erratically" on the property before he died after a fall from his balcony on October 16.

Investigations by Argentinian authorities after his death said he suffered "polytrauma and internal and external bleeding" in the fall, with the cause of death described as "doubtful/undetermined".

However, a post mortem showed Payne suffered 25 injuries "compatible with those produced by a fall from height", "sufficiently suitable to cause death".

Three people have been charged in connection with his death, including with "the crimes of abandonment of a person followed by death, supply and facilitation of narcotics".

Last week, friends and family of the star - including his former One Direction bandmates - gathered to pay their last respects at his funeral, in the Home Counties.

In Argentina, Braian Nahuel Paiz, who says he is a suspect in the case after being branded Liam's 'dealer', admitted taking drugs with him but insisted, he "never took drugs to him or accepted any money".

Meanwhile, Payne's 'manager' - Rogelio "Roger" Nores - has denied being charged over the death and claimed he never abandoned the star.

Those charged have not been officially identified by the authorities.