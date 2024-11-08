Liam Payne's "very dear friend" has insisted he didn't abandon the late star in the hours leading up to his death.

Three people have reportedly been charged in connection with Liam Payne’s death. The One Direction singer passed away last month after falling from his hotel balcony on October 16. His family have waited over three weeks for the 31-year-old’s body to be flown back to the UK and begin the process of his funeral.

Liam Payne’s friend Rogelio ‘Roger’ Nores has told how he saw him less than an hour before his fatal fall as he dismissed claims police had raided his Buenos Aires home in connection to the tragedy.

Speaking to MailOnline: “I never abandoned Liam, I went to his hotel three times that day and left 40 minutes before this happened. There were over 15 people at the hotel lobby chatting and joking with him when I left.

“I could have never imagined something like this would happen. I've given my statement to the prosecutor on October 17 as a witness and I haven't spoken to any police officer or prosecutor ever since.

“I wasn't Liam's manager, he was just my very dear friend and please refer to the email I sent to Liam and his team on August 23. I'm really heart-broken with this tragedy, and I've been missing my friend every day.”

Roger's statement came after police placed three people, a "friend" of the 'Strip That Down' hitmaker and two hotel employees, under official suspicion over Liam's death. They have been arrested in relation to “abandonment of a person followed by death, supply and facilitation of narcotics”, a statement from the office of prosecutor Andres Esteban Madrea confirmed.

Who is Rogelio ‘Roger’ Nores?

Rogelio Nores, 35, known as Roger, is an Argentinian multimillionaire who made his fortune in the energy industry. According to Page Six the singer met Roger at the former editor of British Vogue, Edward Enninful's dinner party in London and struck up a friendship. The publication also added Roger Nores would go on to work hard behind the scenes to keep Payne clean – but friends worried he was isolating the musician.

Roger Nores reportedly owns a home in Palm Beach. It’s not clear who the multimillionaire is dating but it has been reported he had a girlfriend at the time when Liam Payne was dating ex-girlfriend Maya Henry.

