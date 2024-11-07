Police raid homes of two CasaSur Hotel employees following Liam Payne’s death.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The investigation into Liam Payne’s death has reportedly sparked raids. The One Direction star fell to his death on October 16 after falling from the balcony of the CasaSur Palermo Hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina aged 31.

Police investigating his shock passing in Argentina have stepped up their probe into his passing. Law enforcement sources have told TMZ raids on two hotel workers were carried out on Tuesday evening (November 5). The outlet also claimed lockers of the staffers at the hotel where Liam died were also searched.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police are said to believe the employees had been in contact with the singer before he fell to his death. According to TMZ, a “friend” of Liam’s was identified by cops who looked at messages on his phone. Police last month raided the CasaSur and seized electronic and paper records. A post-mortem in the wake of Liam’s death said he was killed by head injuries suffered during his fall.

Liam had travelled to Argentina last month to see his One Direction bandmate Niall Horan’s solo concert. His influencer girlfriend Kate Cassidy, 25, had been with him on the trip – but left to go back to her home in America 48 hours before he was found dead. She said in a tribute after his balcony fall: “Thank you for all of the kind words and love that has been sent my way. I have been at a complete loss.

“Nothing about the past few days have felt real. I ask and pray that you’ll give me the grace and space to navigate this in private. Liam, my angel. You are everything. I want you to know I loved you unconditionally and completely. “I will continue to love you for the rest of my life. I love you Liam.”

Natalie Dixon is NationalWorld’s Lifestyle reporter. If you liked this article and want to read more about celebrities, fashion, beauty and lifestyle you can follow Natalie Dixon on X here.

You can also Get the best style and fashion news with Natalie Dixon in Tuesday’s NationalWorld newsletter - sign up now