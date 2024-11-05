Liam Payne tragically died on October 16 after falling from the third floor of a hotel balcony in Argentina.

The One Direction singer's funeral is a matter of days away as his father Geoff Payne made the heartbreaking trip to Argentina to bring his son's body home. Liam Payne suffered 25 injuries after he fell from the third floor of the Casa Sur Hotel balcony in Buenos Aires, Argentina aged 31.

In the following days after the singer's death, his One Direction bandmates shared emotional posts on social media calling Liam their brother. The group was created by Simon Cowell and Nicole Scherzinger on X-Factor in 2010. The band were teenagers when their music career began and grew up together before taking an indefinite hiatus back in January 2016.

In his tribute Instagram post Louis Tomlinson included: “I want you to know that if Bear ever needs me I will be the Uncle he needs in his life and tell him stories of how amazing his dad was.” Louis is also a parent himself to eight-year-old Freddie.

Liam Payne and Girls aloud singer Cheryl Tweedy began dating in 2016 and welcomed their son Bear in March 2017. The pair split a year later but continued to co-parent their son together.

Who are Liam Payne’s son’s godparents?

There isn’t much information about who exactly Bear’s godparents are or if he was even christened. However, there are several A-lister’s who could have taken on the honour. Many celebrity names were rumoured to have taken on the role including Simon Cowell, Louis Walsh, Victoria Beckham and Sharon Osbourne.

However as Cheryl likes to keep her son's life private, it's likely the godparent title went to the special people in the singer’s very close circle of friends. The godmother titles most likely went to Liam’s sisters and Cheryl's Girls Aloud bandmates Kimberly Walsh and Nicola Roberts. The godfather role most likely went to the One Direction members Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan and Harry Styles.

