As Liam Payne’s funeral is set to be a s early as this week will his One Direction bandmates attend?

Liam Payne’s funeral is currently being planned with his father Geoff Payne making the heartbreaking trip back from Argentina to bring his son's body home. According to multiple news sources, plans are in place to repatriate the One Direction singer's body.

The singer died after falling from the third floor of the Casa Sur Hotel balcony in Argentina almost three weeks ago (October 16). Liam Payne suffered 25 injuries from the fall and died aged 31. It is believed the funeral will be held at St Paul’s church in Wolverhampton. Fans have reportedly already started to lay flowers outside the church.

Liam Payne: One Direction singer’s funeral could be as early as this week a look at who will attend? | Getty Images

Will the One Direction singers attend Liam Payne’s funeral?

The singer’s One Direction bandmates are all expected to attend. However, since the band took an indefinite hiatus back in 2016, they have all gone on to live in different parts of the world. The question is will they be able to make it back to the UK for the funeral?

The One Direction singers Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan and Zayn Malik split there time between living in the UK and Los Angeles. There is absolutely no doubt that all the One Direction singers will attend the funeral of their “brother” Liam.

Who will attend Liam Payne’s funeral?

The band mates could be more involved in the funeral than just attending and paying their respects. It’s possible they could be pallbearers or have been asked to read a eulogy for Liam. There may be singers at the funeral but its not likely any of the One Direction boys will sing. It will be an emotional day for everyone and the most tragic One Direction ‘reunion’ that no one wanted.

Liam Payne’s girlfriend Kate Cassidy and a long list of celebrity friends are expected to attend including James Corden, Simon Cowell, Rita Ora, Nicole Scherzinger and many many more. Ex-partner and mother to Liam’s son Cheryl Tweedy/Cole is also expected to attend but there is still doubt over whether or not she will take their son Bear.

Will Liam Payne’s son attend the funeral?

The singer's son is only seven years old and the media attention may be too much for him, however it is his father’s funeral and the last goodbye, so I believe he will go to the funeral but Cheryl will - as she always does - protect him from the media - the family may even request the paparazzi to not take any pictures of Bear out of respect.

