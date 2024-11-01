Liam Payne died after falling from the balcony in Argentina on October 16.

The One Direction singer’s body is set to be transferred to a funeral parlour in the “next 48 hours” according to Argentinian media outlets. The singer was just 31 when he died from suffering injuries after falling from the Casa Sur Hotel balcony on October 16.

Liam Payne’s father Geoff Payne recently flew to Argentina to formally identify his son's body and start the repatriation process. Whilst he was there, Geoff took the opportunity to read tributes from fans left outside of the hotel. It has been two weeks now since the singer's death and the grieving family will be wanting to get him home so they can start planning his funeral.

When Liam Payne’s body is back in the UK, he will be transferred to the chapel of rest where his family will be able to see him and say their goodbyes privately. Then the funeral will take place.

When is Liam Payne’s funeral?

The funeral is likely to take place in November at his home town in Wolverhampton. It’s not clear if the 1D singer was religious but his older sister Ruth married in a church in Wolverhampton in 2016.

Who will be the pallbearers for Liam Payne?

Liam’s One Direction band mates including Zayn Malik will attend the funeral and could also be the pallbearers (people who carry the coffin). The pallbearers are usually family members and close friends so it's likely - as Liam didn’t have any brothers - his dad Geoff and the 1D band members could take on the honourable role.

Who will attend Liam Payne's funeral?

Many celebrities are expected to attend the funeral as well as a huge number of fans who will likely line the streets of Wolverhampton to pay their respects to the singer. Celebrity friends James Corden, Simon Cowell, Dermot O’Leary, Rita Ora and Nicole Scherzinger are also likely to attend.

