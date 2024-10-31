The One Direction singer filmed a new Netflix show which also starred Nicole Scherzinger.

Liam Payne filmed a new TV show which was set to be released on Netflix just 16 weeks before his tragic death. The One Direction singer died after falling from the Casa Sur Hotel balcony in Argentina on October 16 aged 31.

The singer served as a guest judge on the ‘Building the Band’ series, which follows individual singers as they attempt to form the next great band without ever seeing one another - similar to the concept of the ‘Love is Blind’ dating series.

The TV series also starred Nicole Scherzinger, Kelly Rowland. According to People, a source revealed the producers have not yet decided if and when to release the show.

The source who was on set with Liam Payne in August said: “Liam seemed so genuinely happy to be on set. He looked healthy, and was smiling in all his fan interactions, signing things and chatting with them between takes. He was having a great time doing what he loved, and showed no signs of any underlying issues.”

Liam Payne previously worked with Nicole Scherzinger back in 2010 when he auditioned for the X-Factor. Nicole along with Simon Cowell put One Direction boy band members together. Originally Liam Payne, Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan and Zayn Malik all applied for the singing competition as solo artists.

However, Nicole and Simon decided to create a new group ‘One Direction’ and the group had global success despite not winning the show. The band actually came third in the competition, losing out to winner Matt Cardle and runner-up Rebecca Ferguson.

