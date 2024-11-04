Liam Payne’s Death: Tragic singer's funeral set be held at St Paul’s Church next week
Liam Payne’s family have been waiting weeks to be able to lay their son to rest, but according to reports, the funeral is set to take place next week.
The One Direction singer died after falling from the third floor of the Cas Sur Hotel balcony in Buenos Aires aged 31. The investigation is still ongoing but an autopsy report determined the singer died after suffering 25 injuries.
His father Geoff Payne flew to Argentina to formally identify his son’s body and is currently going through the process of bringing him home. The latest reports believe Liam Payne's body will be flown back to the UK by Monday November 4th at the latest.
According to Argentinian news La Nacion it explained: “All the documents are ready for the former One Direction singer to return to his homeland so a funeral can take place there next week. When Geoff Payne reached Argentina on October 18 he was told the repatriation process could take between four and five days, but because of the circumstances surrounding his son's death things took longer than expected.”
Liam Payne was born in Wolverhampton with his family still living there. The funeral is set to take place next week and will be held at St Paul’s Church in his hometown according to The Sun. One Direction fans are expected to line the streets to pay their respects to the singer as well as family and celebrity friends who will have been invited to the funeral.
