Liam Payne’s family have reportedly finalised details of their son's funeral which is set to take place next week.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The One Direction singer tragically died after falling from the third floor of the Casa Sur Hotel balcony in Buenos Aires. The singer died three weeks ago on October 16 aged 31. Liam Payne’s father Geoff Payne is still in Argentina due to a delay in the repatriation process.

Geoff Payne was due to bring his son's body home by Monday November 4 at the latest according to Argentinian news outlets. However there has reportedly been a delay with his body set to return back to the UK any day now.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Geoff Payne, the father of One Direction pop singer Liam Payne, looks at the place where fans paid tribute to his late son outside the CasaSur Hotel in Buenos Aires. | AFP via Getty Images

Liam Payne’s family have waited three weeks now and are in the heartbreaking process of organising his funeral. Speaking to Mail Online a source close to the family explained: “Arrangements are in place for that now and once his body is back in Britain the next step will be to announce the funeral plan. A lavish service of remembrance is expected to take place a few days after the repatriation.

“Liam will have a very big send off, quite probably at a large cathedral somewhere close to his heart. Liam was so loved by so many people, there will obviously be enormous demand and so the service will necessarily be a huge affair. The details are still under wraps until they are definitively signed off but should be announced very soon.”

Family and celebrity friends will attend Liam Payne's funeral with hundreds of fans expected to line the streets to pay their respects to the One Direction singer. It’s believed his funeral will be held at St Paul’s church in Wolverhampton next week.

Natalie Dixon is NationalWorld’s Lifestyle reporter. If you liked this article and want to read more about celebrities, fashion, beauty and lifestyle you can follow Natalie Dixon on X here.

You can also Get the best style and fashion news with Natalie Dixon in Tuesday’s NationalWorld newsletter - sign up now