The One Direction singer’s body has reportedly been flown back to the UK after being delayed.

Liam Payne’s family have waited for over three weeks for his body to be returned to the UK. The One Direction singer suffered 25 injuries after falling from the third floor of the CasSur Hotel balcony in Buenos Aires on October 16.

The singer's father Geoff Payne travelled to Argentina to bring his son's body home and begin the process of planning the funeral. Local Argentinian news outlets reported Liam’s body would be flown home by Monday at the latest. However, there have been several delays due to local authorities carrying out toxicology and laboratory tests.

According to Nottinghamshire Live, Geoff Payne arrived back on British soil with his son’s body, touching down at London Heathrow at 7:49 am on Wednesday, November 6. Fans tracked the flight making it the most monitored aircraft worldwide.

The Mirror reported Argentine newspaper La Nacion reported that Geoff Payne received confirmation from chief prosecutor Andres Madrea during a recent meeting that they were cleared to return to Britain two weeks after their arrival in Argentina, ensuring that Liam's body would be home for the funeral slated for next week.

The funeral is believed to be held at St Paul’s church in Wolverhampton most likely Wednesday 13 or Thursday 14 November next week. After his body arrived back in the UK, he would have been taken to the chapel of rest so his family can visit him in private.

The funeral is expected to be attended by family, celebrity friends as well as fans who will line the streets to pay their respects.

