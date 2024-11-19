Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The date of Liam Payne’s funeral has been confirmed following his tragic death in Buenos Aires, Argentina last month.

The funeral of former One Direction star Liam Payne will take place tomorrow, it has been reported. The 31-year-old, who passed away after falling from a balcony in Argentina last month, is set to be remembered at a private service with his friends and family in attendance. Among them are expected to be all four of his former One Direction bandmates.

Payne died after falling from the balcony of his third-floor hotel suite in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on October 16. His remains were returned to the UK by his dad, Geoff, a fortnight ago following examinations by Argentinian authorities as part of the investigation into his tragic death.

The star had travelled to South America with friend Rogelio 'Roger' Nores to renew his visa to live in the USA and to take in a show by former bandmate, Niall Horan.

The date of Liam Payne’s funeral has been confirmed following his tragic death in Buenos Aires | PA

Fellow former One Direction members expected to attend to pay their final respects are 31-year-old Niall, as well as Harry Styles, 30, Zayn Malik, 31, and Louis Tomlinson, 32.

Following the tragedy, the band said: "In time, and when everyone is able to, there will be more to say. But for now, we will take some time to grieve and process the loss of our brother, who we loved dearly.

"The memories we shared with him will be treasured forever. For now, our thoughts are with his family, his friends, and the fans who loved him alongside us. We will miss him terribly. We love you Liam - Louis, Zayn, Niall and Harry."

Meanwhile, three people have been charged in connection with Payne's death, according to Argentina's National Criminal and Correctional Prosecutor's Office. One, who had been accompanying Payne, is accused of "the abandonment of a person followed by death".

A hotel employee and a third person have also been charged with supplying drugs. Toxicology tests after his death revealed traces of alcohol, cocaine and a prescription antidepressant in Liam's body, while a post-mortem determined his cause of death as "multiple trauma" and "internal and external haemorrhage", as a result of the fall.

According to the prosecutor's office, medical reports also suggested Payne may have fallen in a state of semi or total unconsciousness.