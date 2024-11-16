Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The One Direction singer tragically died last month after falling from a hotel balcony.

Liam Payne died on October 16 after falling from the third floor balcony of the CasaSur Hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina. According to a toxicology report, the singer had traces of alcohol, cocaine and a prescription antidepressant in his body.

The singer's funeral is set to be any day so we wanted to take a look back at his life. Liam James Payne was born at New Cross Hospital in the Heath Town district of Wolverhampton on August 29 1993. His mother Karen Payne was an infant nurse and father Geoff Payne was a fitter. He had two older sisters named Nicola and Ruth.

Liam was born three weeks premature and suffered frequent illnesses. Until the age of four, he had regular tests done in hospital as doctors noticed one of his kidneys was scarred and dysfunctional.

In the book Dare to Dream: Life As One Direction, he revealed that “I was always in hospital having tests done but they couldn't find out what was wrong. They discovered that one of my kidneys wasn't working properly and it had scarred. I had to have 32 injections in my arm in the morning and evening to try and make me better.”

At the age of 14, Liam Payne auditioned for the X-Factor in 2008. He sang Frank Sinatra's "Fly Me to the Moon" but after being called back to judges houses was told to come back in a few years. In 2010 Liam auditioned again and was almost knocked back again, but Simon Cowell and Nicole Scherzinger decided to create a boyband and One Direction was born.

The singer had global success with bandmates Niall Horan, Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson and Zayn Malik becoming one of the biggest boybands of all time. The pop-group released several hits, but ultimately took an indefinite hiatus in 2016. Liam went on to have solo success with hits ‘Strip that Down’ and collaboration with Rita Ora ‘For You.’

The five foot 10 musician famously dated Girls Aloud singer Cheryl Tweedy for two years and the former couple welcomed their son Bear in 2017. Despite breaking up, the pair stayed friends and continued to co-parent their son. At the time of his death Liam was in a relationship with social media influencer Kate Cassidy.

Liam is said to have been worth £46million. In an emotional interview in 2022, Liam suggested all of his money was going to son Bear.

