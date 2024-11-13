Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Liam Payne tragically died after falling from a hotel balcony in Argentina.

The One Direction singer died last month after falling from the third floor of the CasaSur Hotel balcony in Buenos Aires, Argentina. According to a toxicology report, the singer had traces of alcohol, cocaine and a prescription antidepressant in his body.

The family are finalising the funeral arrangements which is set to be any day now. The singer was just 31 years-old when he tragically died.

The singer celebrated his last birthday on August 29. He was born on this day at the New Cross Hospital, Wolverhampton in 1993. On his birthday this year, which would sadly be his last, Liam Payne reportedly spent the day celebrating with his parents Geoff and Karen and girlfriend Kate Cassidy.

The Manchester Evening News reported that the late singer marked his special day by sharing video on Instagram, he told his followers: “I didn't get any dad socks yet though. I'm going to speak to my son in a little bit which I'm really excited about. Bless him. He's getting so big now. He's a big boy and he looks like a mini me. As if we needed any more me in the world.”

He added: “So, I like to give him those moments and it's important, he needs that in his life. He needs his dad in his life, and I'm happy he looks at me like a superhero, and I'm hoping to keep it that way.”

Liam Payne and Girls Aloud singer Cheryl Tweed share a son together named Bear. The former couple dated for two years from 2016 to 2018 but stayed friends after they broke up and co-parented their son together.

Cheryl shared an emotional tribute with photos of Liam and their son as a baby following Liam’s death and explained: “As I try to navigate through this earth shattering event.” The post continued asking for privacy at this time.

