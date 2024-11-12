Former One Direction singer Liam Payne tragically died after falling from the balcony of CasaSur Hotel in Argentina.

The funeral for the star is set to be any day now. After almost four weeks of waiting, Liam’s father Geoff Payne was finally able to bring his son’s body back home to the UK.

Liam died on October 16 after falling from the third floor of the CasaSur Hotel balcony in Buenos Aires, Argentina. According to a toxicology report, the singer had traces of alcohol, cocaine and a prescription antidepressant in his body.

The family are finalising the funeral arrangements and according to reports his body is at the chapel of rest. This is where his family will be able to see him and say their goodbyes in private.

Liam Payne sadly passed away on October 16 following fall from his hotel balcony. | Getty

What to expect on the day of Liam Payne’s funeral

On the day of Liam Payne’s funeral, family members and friends will head to the church. It has been reported that the funeral will be held at St Paul’s Church in Wolverhampton. The church, which was built in 1835, can hold over 300 people. Fans of the singer are expected to line the streets of Wolverhampton as the hearse and funeral cortege makes its way through the city.

Who will carry Liam Payne’s coffin?

Pallbearers who carry the coffin have not been named but it has been speculated that his father Geoff and One Direction band members may have been given the honour. Once inside the church, poems and eulogies will be read by family members and friends.

What music will be played at Liam Payne’s funeral?

Music will be played as the coffin arrives and exits which will be chosen by the family. It’s a difficult decision and as Liam Payne was a musician he was a huge fan of many different genres so the song choice will be even harder.

Liam Payne's first audition for The X Factor in 2008, aged 14. | ITV / The X Factor

One Direction hits may not be played however, fans may want to hear hits like The Story of My Life and Night Changes played. A song that really stands out and could be played at the funeral could be Fly Me To The Moon by Frank Sinatra. Liam Payne sang this aged 14 for his first X-Factor audition in 2008.

As the funeral comes to an end, his body will be transferred to the cemetery where his body will be laid to rest. Family and friends will then gather together for the wake - this is a time for everyone to share their stories of the deceased, celebrate the life they lived and remember the good times.

