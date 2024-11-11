Liam Payne tragically died on October 16 in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

The One Direction singer's funeral is imminent after his father Geoff Payne was finally able to bring his son's body back to the UK after weeks of waiting. The singer sadly passed away on October 16 after falling from the third floor of the CasaSur Hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Liam Payne was in Argentina with his girlfriend Kate Cassidy to watch One Direction singer Niall Horan on tour. Kate left Argentina just a few days before the tragedy. She was seen on October 21 in Wellington, Florida, shopping for dog food with two friends and her dog.

Kate Cassidy was born in New Jersey, America and is a social media influencer with over 830 thousand followers on Instagram and over one million followers on TikTok. She would often share videos of herself and Liam dancing around to the latest dance trends.

The couple were first linked in October 2022 when they were spotted at a Halloween party dressed as Tommy Lee and Pamela Anderson. They made their red carpet debut the following month at the British Fashion Awards in London.

Liam Payne and Kate Cassidy dressed up as Pam and Tommy (Pic:Instagram/KateeCass) | Instagram/KateeCass

Will Kate Cassidy attend Liam Payne’s funeral?

As his girlfriend of two years, Kate Cassidy is expected to attend Liam Payne’s funeral. It will be an emotional day for the social media star who will most likely be seated close to his family and ex-girlfriend Cheryl Tweedy, who is also expected to attend the funeral.

What did Kate Cassidy’s statement about Liam Payne say?

Kate Cassidy posted a heartbreaking statement after his death it read: “I don't even know where to begin. My heart is shattered in ways I can't put into words. I wish you could see the huge impact you've had on the world, even as it feels so dark right now. You brought so much happiness and positivity to everyone-millions of fans, your family, friends, and especially me. You are so incredibly loved.

“You are because I can't say were-my best friend, the love of my life, and everyone you touched felt just as special as I did. Your energy was contagious, lighting up every room you walked into. None of this feels real, and I can't wrap my head around this new reality of not having you here. I'm struggling to figure out how to live in a world without you by my side.

The statement continued: “Together, we got to be kids again, always finding joy in the smallest things." Liam's girlfriend Kate went on to say: "Liam, you had the kindest soul and the most fun-loving spirit. It feels like I've lost the best part of myself. I can't imagine a day without your laughter and love. You brought so much light into my life.

“A few weeks ago, we sat outside on a beautiful evening manifesting our lives together. I keep your note close, even though you told me not to look at it. It said, "Me and Kate to marry within a year/engaged & together forever 444." Liam, I know we'll be together forever, but not in the way we had planned. You'll always be with me. I've gained a guardian angel.”

