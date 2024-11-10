Singer Liam Payne did not commit suicide, a lead prosecutor in charge of the pop star’s case has ruled.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The former One Direction star died after falling from the third-floor balcony of his hotel room at CasaSur Palermo Hotel in Buenos Aires on October 16. According to TMZ, the lead prosecutor handling the case in Argentina has said that the fall was not as a result of Payne committing suicide.

The outlet reports that a source close to Argentinian law enforcement has confirmed that his fall was caused by the effect of drugs he had taken prior to his fall. Images of the room in which Payne was staying and later fell from showed drug paraphernalia, as well as an initial toxicology report showing that the 31-year-old has Class A drugs, including cocaine, in his system at the time of his death.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A lead prosecutor in the case of the death of Liam Payne has said that the former One Direction singer did not commit suicide. | Getty Images for iHeartMedia

It comes after three people were arrested in connection with the late singer’s death. A hotel employee, a friend of Payne’s and a drug dealer were all charged in connection with the fatal incident.

A 21-year-old and a 24-year-old have been charged with supplying drug to Payne, while the third person charged was under investigation for "the abandonment of a person followed by death".

The funeral of the former boyband member is expected to take place in the this coming week after his body was flown back to the UK on Thursday (November 7). A source close to the family told MailOnline: “Arrangements are in place for that now and once his body is back in Britain the next step will be to announce the funeral plan. A lavish service of remembrance is expected to take place a few days after the repatriation.

“Liam will have a very big send-off, quite probably at a large cathedral somewhere close to his heart. Liam was so loved by so many people, there will obviously be enormous demand and so the service will necessarily be a huge affair. The details are still under wraps until they are definitively signed off but should be announced very soon.”