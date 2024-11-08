One Direction fans slam Argentinian film crew for filming inside the cemetery where Liam Payne’s body was resting.

A TV crew has sparked outrage after filming inside the British cemetery in Buenos Aires, where Liam Payne was resting before returning to the UK. Liam Payne tragically died on October 16 after falling from the CasaSur Hotel balcony. His body was held in Argentina for over three weeks whilst medical officials carried out an autopsy and toxicology reports before being released for repatriation.

The TV presenter from Argentina's Socios del espectáculo claimed that Liam's body had been resting inside the chapel since last Friday and he had been granted "exclusive access" by authorities. The host explained the singer’s body was still resting in the cemetery.

According to The Mirror the Cementerio Británico de Buenos Aires confirmed Liam payne’s body was not present when filming took place. Speaking to the news outlet they said: “ In an exclusive statement, they said: “The coffin was here for five days, time needed to prepare everything for the travel to England. In the video you can see our chapel and the place where the coffin was. This video was recorded 6 hours after the coffin was transported to the airport.”

However, fans were still fuming after seeing the video clip calling it “disrespectful” and to “give the man some respect and let him rest in peace!”

Liam Payne’s body reportedly arrived back in the UK on Wednesday morning. His funeral is set to take place next week and be held at St Paul’s church in Wolverhampton.

