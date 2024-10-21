Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A preliminary autopsy report has revealed the One Direction singer's cause of death.

Liam Payne’s death shocked the world when news broke on Wednesday October 16. The One Direction singer, 31, tragically died after falling from the third floor of the Casa Sur Hotel balcony in Buenos Aires in Argentina. His father Geoff Payne made the heartbreaking journey to Argentina to formally identify the body and make arrangements to bring Liam’s body back home to the UK.

According to Hello! experts from the Forensic Medical Corps at the Judicial Morgue on Viamonte Street have now revealed that the singer suffered multiple traumas that led to internal and external haemorrhage in a preliminary autopsy report.

A preliminary report is available within the first few days, but the full results of the autopsy are not usually available until around six to 12 weeks later.

The report was prepared by forensic experts Santiago Maffia Bizzozero and Víctor Roberto Cohen. However, the full autopsy report remains to be seen. A report from Fiscales said none of the injuries sustained by Liam indicated the presence of a “third party”.

The report also included “it is presumed that Liam Payne did not adopt a reflex posture to protect himself [from the fall] and that he could have fallen into a state of semi or total unconsciousness”.

The time of death was reported as 17:07 local Argentine and the toxicology report is expected in a few days. According to Mail Online : “Prosecutor Marcelo Roma, has called for histopathological, biochemical and toxicological studies to be carried out, to confirm whether the musician was drugged and intoxicated.” The singer's death is still being treated as “inconclusive”.

This comes after it was recently revealed Liam Payne’s record label Universal Music had put his second album on hold and quietly dropped him from the label.

