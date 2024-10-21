Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A look at Liam Payne’s security guard Paul Higgins after the singer's tragic death.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liam Payne’s father Geoff Payne recently travelled to Argentina following the death of his son aged just 31. The One Direction singer passed away on Wednesday October 16 after falling from his hotel balcony. His father was seen outside the hotel reading tributes from fans.

Geoff Payne was accompanied by Liam Payne’s and former One Direction security guard Paul Higgins. Fans were happy to see the security guard looking after Liam Payne’s father and shielding him from cameras and reporters over the weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Who is Paul Higgins?

According to reports, Paul Higgins is a 51-years-old security guard from Ireland. The security specialist was a security advisor for One Direction after quitting the role of tour manager in 2014. It was reported that Paul Higgins left One Direction after a fallout with Zayn Malik. He then went on to be Liam Payne’s security guard.

Paul was also a Security Director and Road Manager for The Weeknd. In the nineties, he started his own security company ‘All Star Security’ and provided security for musical acts such as Boyzone, Westlife and Girls Aloud.

In 2011 Paul Higgins married wife Clodagh and all of the One Direction members were guests.

A spokesperson for Paul Higgins told Sunday Life: “At this time Paul has no further comment. Like the family, Paul is, himself, grieving and coming to terms with everything that has happened this week.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Natalie Dixon is NationalWorld’s Lifestyle reporter . If you liked this article and want to read more about celebrities, fashion, beauty and lifestyle you can follow Natalie Dixon on X here .

You can also Get the best style and fashion news with Natalie Dixon in Tuesday’s NationalWorld newsletter - sign up now