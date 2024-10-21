Liam Payne Death: Who is Paul Higgins and why did he accompany Liam Payne’s father Geoff Payne to Argentina?
Liam Payne’s father Geoff Payne recently travelled to Argentina following the death of his son aged just 31. The One Direction singer passed away on Wednesday October 16 after falling from his hotel balcony. His father was seen outside the hotel reading tributes from fans.
Geoff Payne was accompanied by Liam Payne’s and former One Direction security guard Paul Higgins. Fans were happy to see the security guard looking after Liam Payne’s father and shielding him from cameras and reporters over the weekend.
Who is Paul Higgins?
According to reports, Paul Higgins is a 51-years-old security guard from Ireland. The security specialist was a security advisor for One Direction after quitting the role of tour manager in 2014. It was reported that Paul Higgins left One Direction after a fallout with Zayn Malik. He then went on to be Liam Payne’s security guard.
Paul was also a Security Director and Road Manager for The Weeknd. In the nineties, he started his own security company ‘All Star Security’ and provided security for musical acts such as Boyzone, Westlife and Girls Aloud.
In 2011 Paul Higgins married wife Clodagh and all of the One Direction members were guests.
A spokesperson for Paul Higgins told Sunday Life: “At this time Paul has no further comment. Like the family, Paul is, himself, grieving and coming to terms with everything that has happened this week.”
