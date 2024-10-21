Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Liam Payne tragically passed away on October 16 following fall from his hotel balcony.

Fans have been left emotional and distraught following the tragic death of the One Direction singer Liam Payne’s death last week. The singer sadly passed away on October 16 following a fall from his Casa Sur Hotel balcony aged 31.

In the past few days a wild conspiracy theory about a safety pin necklace Liam Payne wore has gone viral on TikTok following a social media post on X. According to X user @monique_monica in the days leading up to his death, Liam Payne was spotted without his safety pin necklace around his neck.

The social media user then claimed that wearing a safety pin necklace means the “if someone is wearing a safety pin necklace/ bracelet everyday, it is usually a promise not to kill themselves, especially if they have attempted before.”

The tweet has over 1,8000 shares and started a viral TikTok conspiracy theory that the singer took off his necklace as a cry for help. However, what the X user does not make clear to everyone is that a safety pin has several different meanings so it really depends on who you ask.

What does a safety pin necklace mean?

1 The number one meaning why people wear safety pin necklaces is for safety and being an ally. According to The Wisdom Daily a safety pin necklace shows: “Anyone who is part of a disenfranchised group or is in need can rest assured that they will be assisted by someone wearing a safety pin. A safety pin necklace is a symbol that the wearer is a helper, ready and willing to assist those in need no matter their struggle, a true ally to all who need it.”

2 Secondly the safety pin necklace is also a solidarity sign to immigrants that they would be ready and willing to throw down to protect others should anyone try to hassle them while they're out and about.

3 A safety pin necklace can symbolise support for the LGBTQ community and other marginalised groups, and a willingness to stand up for their rights:

4 If you ask anyone from the eighties, a safety pin necklace was a sign of rebellion in sign of rebellion, individuality, and a rejection of mainstream fashion norms.

5 It’s not clear other than social media where the suicide promise meaning has come from. Just because one thing someone says on the internet might fit the current narrative does not mean there is any true significance behind it.

We all need to remember Cheryl Cole’s words 'Before you leave comments or make videos, ask yourself if you would like your own child or family to read them. Please give Liam the little dignity he has left in the wake of his death to rest in some peace at last.”

