Police officers in Argentina have launched an urgent search for a lavish Rolex watch former One Direction star Liam Payne was reportedly wearing in the hours before his death.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Investigations into the final hours of Liam Payne’s life are continuing after his death following a fatal fall from a third-floor balcony at CasaSur Palermo Hotel in Buenos Aires. The former One Direction member died at the age of 31 years old on October 16.

Cops have now identified a missing Rolex watch which Payne was reportedly wearing in the two to three hours before his death. However, when his body was inspected by officers following the fall, he was no longer wearing the expensive timepiece, with police launching an urgent search for the watch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A missing Rolex watch, which singer Liam Payne was reportedly wearing in the hours before his death, has sparked a police investigation. | Getty Images for iHeartMedia

A source told Argentinian newspaper La Nacion: “We know, from images that were analyzed, that Payne was wearing a Rolex on the day of his death. He was wearing it in one of his hands and he had it for at least two to three hours before he jumped into the void. We looked for him in the room at the CasaSur hotel where he was staying and we couldn’t find him."

They added that officers searched for the watch while raiding the homes of three people who were subsequently arrested in connection with his death. A 21-year-old and 24-year-old were arrested on suspicion of supplying drugs, while a third person is being investigated for "the abandonment of a person followed by death".

However, with the watch still unrecovered, cops are reportedly turning their attention once again to the hotel room, which has been sealed off since his death. Around 800 hours of security camera footage have also been seized and searched by investigators.

It comes as Payne’s body was flown back to the UK earlier this week in preparation for his funeral, which is expected to take place at St Paul’s church in Wolverhampton some time next week.