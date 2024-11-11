Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Liam Payne tragically died after falling from a hotel balcony on October 16.

Fans have paid tribute to the One Direction singer, 31, by leaving hundreds of flowers and letters for Liam Payne in his hometown of Wolverhampton. According to reports the memorial has now been ‘respectfully' relocated by the council ahead of the funeral.

Liam Payne died last month after falling from the third floor of the CasaSur Hotel balcony. His body was recently flown back to the UK after his family waited over three weeks for the repatriation process.

Three people were recently charged in connection with the singer's death. Mail Online reported a hotel worker and a drug dealer were revealed yesterday as two of the three mystery men arrested over the death of the pop star in Argentina. Liam Payne’s friend Roger Nores is believed to be the third person although he has denied any involvement which led to Liam’s death.

When is Liam Liam Payne’s funeral?

Liam Payne’s funeral date is set to be announced any day now. His body was returned home to the UK on Wednesday and will now be at the chapel of rest so his family can see him in private.

The funeral is expected to be held at St Paul’s Church in Wolverhampton. An exact date has not yet been confirmed however its likely it could be this week possibly Thursday 14 or Friday 15 November.

