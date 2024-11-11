Liam Payne tragically died after falling from a hotel balcony in Buenos Aires, Argentina on October 16.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One of the three suspects being investigated over Liam Payne’s death has broken his silence in first TV interview but denies any wrongdoing. The Argentinian waiter Braian Nahuel Paiz - who has been reported as being Liam Payne’s drug dealer - admitted to meeting up with the singer at the hotel twice before the tragedy.

According to The Sun the 25-year-old admitted to taking drugs with him but insisted he never supplied Liam with narcotics or accepted any money from him. In the TV interview the waiter claimed he first met the singer at the restaurant where he worked when Liam Payne was dining with girlfriend Kate Cassidy. They reportedly exchanged contact details and the singer used a “secret” Instagram account to communicate with each other.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking to journalist Guillermo Panizza, Braian said: “I never supplied Liam with drugs” he added his home has been searched but claimed he is yet to be quizzed by investigators. In the bombshell interview the waiter also claimed Liam Payne shared unrelated music with him during one of their meetups.

Braian Nahuel Paiz said: “We got together there, and he showed me some of the music he was going to bring out.” This comes after Liam Payne's posthumous single Do No Wrong, with musician Sam Pounds was postponed. The single was due to be released on November 1 but Sam Pounds decided it wasn’t the right time. Fans are now speculating this may be the unreleased music Liam Payne shared with the waiter.

Natalie Dixon is NationalWorld’s Lifestyle reporter. If you liked this article and want to read more about celebrities, fashion, beauty and lifestyle you can follow Natalie Dixon on X here.

You can also Get the best style and fashion news with Natalie Dixon in Tuesday’s NationalWorld newsletter - sign up now