Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Liam Payne died on October 16 after falling for the CasaSur Hotel in Argentina.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The funeral for Liam Payne is imminent as his family finalise the arrangements. The One Direction singer died aged 31 after falling from the third floor CasaSur Hotel balcony in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

His family have waited weeks for his body to be returned to the UK. According to reports, Liam’s father Geoff Payne was finally able to bring his son's body back home on Wednesday November 6.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When is Liam Payne’s funeral?

The exact date is yet to be confirmed however, if not this week, it's more than likely now to be early next week. Liam’s body will be resting at the chapel of rest giving his family the chance to say their final goodbyes in private.

Where will Liam Payne’s funeral be held?

It has been reported Liam Payne’s funeral will be held at St Paul’s church in his hometown of Wolverhampton.

Who will be attending Liam Payne’s funeral?

Liam Payne’s family will attend - Father Geoff, mother Karen and older sisters Ruth and Nicola. His One Direction band mates Niall Horan, Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson and Zayn Malik are expected to attend as well as ex-partner Cheryl and girlfriend Kate Cassidy.

Celebrities including Simon Cowell, Nicole Scherzinger, Scott Mills, James Corden and Rita Ora will also attend. Olympian Denise Lewis and husband Steve Finan O'Connor could also attend. Denise Lewis is married to Steve Finan O'Connor who was Liam Payne’s manager. Steve is also the son of the late tv presenter and comedian Tom O'Connor.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fans of the singer will line the streets of Wolverhampton as the hearse makes it way to the church and to the cemetery where his body will be laid to rest.

Who won't be invited to Liam Payne’s funeral?

Many people attending the funeral don't need a formal invitation and will want to go and pay their respects. However, there may be a few people that the family chooses to let know they are not welcome. It’s likely Roger Nores and ex-girlfriend Maya Henry wont be invited to the funeral.

Natalie Dixon is NationalWorld’s Lifestyle reporter. If you liked this article and want to read more about celebrities, fashion, beauty and lifestyle you can follow Natalie Dixon on X here.

You can also Get the best style and fashion news with Natalie Dixon in Tuesday’s NationalWorld newsletter - sign up now