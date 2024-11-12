Liam Payne’s funeral is set to be held at St Paul’s church in Wolverhampton.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The One Direction singer tragically died on October 16 after falling from the third floor balcony of the CasaSur Hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina. According to a toxicology report, the singer had traces of alcohol, cocaine and a prescription antidepressant in his body.

The funeral for Liam Payne is imminent after his body was finally released and his father Geoff Payne was able to bring his son's body back to the UK on Wednesday November 6. After nearly a month since the 1D’s singer death, the family will be finalising the funeral arrangements. It is believed the funeral will be held at St Pauls church in Wolverhampton but the exact date has yet to be confirmed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The One Direction band members Niall Horan, Harry Styles and Louis Tomlinson are expected to attend the funeral as well as former 1D star Zayn Malik. Liam Payne was in Argentina to see Niall Horan perform on tour but the question now is are they all in the UK ahead of the funeral?

Trying to organise a funeral so everyone can attend and pay their respects is difficult at the best of times. But trying to arrange a funeral where high-profile celebrities will be must be extremely challenging. All of the One Direction singers schedules and tour dates are currently on hold.

The band members all have homes in the US and UK and split their time between both countries. There is no doubt they will all be in the UK ahead of the funeral which could be in the next few days or early next week.

None of them have shared any posts on social media since individually paying tribute to Liam Payne. It’s likely they are all staying at home and dealing with their grief in their own way. The funeral will be a chance for the band to say their final goodbyes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Natalie Dixon is NationalWorld’s Lifestyle reporter. If you liked this article and want to read more about celebrities, fashion, beauty and lifestyle you can follow Natalie Dixon on X here.

You can also Get the best style and fashion news with Natalie Dixon in Tuesday’s NationalWorld newsletter - sign up now