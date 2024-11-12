One Direction singer sadly passed away on October 16 and his funeral is imminent.

The mansion Liam Payne moved into with girlfriend Kate Cassidy weeks before his tragic death is reportedly back on the rental market.

The One Direction singer died after falling from the third floor balcony of the CasaSur Hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina on October 16. According to reports, the singer 31, suffered multiple traumas leading to an “internal and external haemorrhage.”

Just a few weeks before Liam’s death he moved into a mansion in Florida costing $9,950 per calendar month. The five-bedroom home in Wellington, South Florida has now been put back on the rental market according to TMZ.

One month before his heartbreaking death, Liam Payne took fans on a tour of his new Spanish-style mansion. The singer shared pictures of his new home on SnapChat giving fans a glimpse of the lavish mansion.

Girlfriend Kate Cassidy took to TikTok to share her “home tour” speaking on the social media platform Kate said: “I'm always doing little hotel tours – and we just moved so I figured I'd do a mini house tour." She later moved into the living room are which was complete with mustard coloured sofas, wooden tables, ornaments and candles, adding: "Honestly this is kinda fun… welcome to the house.”

The couple were on holiday together in Argentina but Kate left and headed back to Florida just four days before the tragedy. The influencer told fans she “hated” being in one place for a long time and the pair had originally planned to be in Argentina for five days.

When is Liam Payne's funeral?

Liam Payne’s funeral date has not yet been confirmed but is expected to be in the next few days or early next week after his body was finally returned back home to the UK.

