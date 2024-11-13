What happened to Liam Payne? One Direction singer's toxicology and autopsy report
The One Direction singer died after falling from a balcony at the CasaSur Hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina aged 31. Liam Payne was in Argentina with his girlfriend Kate Cassidy to watch One Direction singer Niall Horan on tour. Kate left Argentina just a few days before the tragedy
According to GMB news Liam Payne allegedly “didn’t know what he was doing” during the final moments of his life as police issued a lengthy statement regarding the three arrests. Three people were recently charged in connection with the singer's death.
Mail Online reported a hotel worker and a drug dealer were revealed as two of the three mystery men arrested over the death of the pop star in Argentina. Liam Payne’s friend Roger Nores is believed to be the third person although he has denied any involvement which led to Liam’s death.
What did Liam Payne’s toxicology report find?
The toxicology report reportedly found traces of alcohol, cocaine and a prescription antidepressant in the singer’s body in the moments before he fell.
What did Liam Payne’s autopsy report say?
Medical officials who carried out the autopsy concluded his cause of death was due to “multiple trauma’ and ‘internal and external haemorrhage. They added that he did not adopt a “reflex posture” to protect himself from the fall, which led to the conclusion that he “may have fallen in a state of semi- or total unconsciousness,” Billboard reported.
