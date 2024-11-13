Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Cheryl dated Liam Payne from 2016 to 2018 and welcomed a son Bear together.

Girls Aloud have sat down in a new TV interview ahead of the premiere for ‘The Girls Aloud Show: Live at The O2, London’. Cheryl along with band mates Nadine Coyle, Nicola Roberts and Kimberley Walsh chatted to Ben Shepard to promote the new ITV show.

The Girls Aloud Show: Live at The O2, London will be available to watch on Sunday November 17, which would have been band members Sarah Harding 43rd birthday. The singer passed away on September 5 2021 after being diagnosed with breast cancer in August 2020.

The Girls Aloud interview took place on October 8 a week before Cheryl’s ex-partner Liam Payne tragically died on October 16. Cheryl and Liam dated from 2016 to 2018 and share a son Bear together.

Cheryl and Liam Payne attend The BRIT Awards 2018 Red Carpet, The O2, London, UK, Wednesday 21 Feb 2018. (Photo by JMEnternational/Getty Images) | Getty Images

The interview has been released on ITVX ahead of the anticipated concert film. The girl-group discussed their reunion tour which saw them tour the UK and Ireland and perform 30 shows. The pop group also admitted they never thought they would reunite “at our age” but were motivated to “fulfil Sarah's dream.”

Cheryl explained: “We were really conscious the whole time of making sure it wasn't too sad because she [Sarah Harding] wasn't a sad character, she was the bubbliest one of us all. We wanted to keep her spirit amongst it as well as representing her and having her there throughout the show, but not in a sad way. The situation is sad enough.”

Cheryl is now mourning the loss of ex-partner and father of her son Bear, Liam Payne. The One Direction singer tragically died after falling from the balcony of the CasaSur Hotel on October 16.

The Girls Aloud Show: Live at The O2, London is available to watch on ITV1 from 8 pm on Sunday November 17.

