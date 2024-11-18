Liam Payne Funeral: One Direction fans sickened and disgusted by vile TikTok videos
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
One Direction fans have been waiting for Liam Payne’s family to confirm the date for his funeral which is believed to be taking place this week. It has been a month since the singer tragically passed away after falling from the third floor of the CasaSur Hotel balcony on October 16.
According to The Mirror vile TikTok trolls have been posting videos on social media claiming fake footage has been taken from Liam Payne's funeral. Some of the clearly fake clips include one showing Prince William and another with what appears to be Latvian writing on the tributes. Fans have called out the attention-seeking videos as 'disrespectful', branding the TikTokers "sick".
The singer’s funeral will be taking place at his hometown of Wolverhampton and many believe it will be held at St Peter's or St Paul's Church in Pendeford. However details of the exact location and date are still kept under wraps as the family mourns the loss of the singer.
One Direction bandmates Niall Horan, Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson and Zayn Malik are all expected to attend the funeral. As well as Liam’s girlfriend Kate Cassidy and ex-partner Cheryl Tweedy. Celebrity friends Simon Cowell, James Corden, Rita Ora and Nicole Scherzinger are also expected to attend.
Natalie Dixon is NationalWorld’s Lifestyle reporter. If you liked this article and want to read more about celebrities, fashion, beauty and lifestyle you can follow Natalie Dixon on X here.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.