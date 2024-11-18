Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Liam Payne tragically died in Buenos Aires, Argentina on October 16.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It’s been over four weeks since Liam Payne tragically died in Argentina and the family are still yet to confirm when his funeral will be.

The family are finalising the funeral arrangements and it has been reported his body is at the chapel of rest. It’s likely the funeral date will be announced this week and the funeral will take place at the end of the week or early next week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The funeral for the star is set to be any day now. After over four weeks of waiting, Liam’s father Geoff Payne was finally able to bring his son’s body back home to the UK.

Liam died on October 16 after falling from the third floor of the CasaSur Hotel balcony in Buenos Aires, Argentina. According to a toxicology report, the singer had traces of alcohol, cocaine and a prescription antidepressant in his body.

On the day of Liam Payne’s funeral, family members and friends will head to the church. It has been reported that the funeral will be held at St Paul’s Church in Wolverhampton. The church, which was built in 1835, can hold over 300 people. Fans of the singer are expected to line the streets of Wolverhampton as the hearse and funeral cortege makes its way through the city.

Pallbearers who carry the coffin have not been named but it has been speculated that his father Geoff and One Direction band members may have been given the honour. Once inside the church, poems and eulogies will be read by family members and friends.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Natalie Dixon is NationalWorld’s Lifestyle reporter. If you liked this article and want to read more about celebrities, fashion, beauty and lifestyle you can follow Natalie Dixon on X here.

You can also Get the best style and fashion news with Natalie Dixon in Tuesday’s NationalWorld newsletter - sign up now