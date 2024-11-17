Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Harry Styles and the rest of the One Direction bandmates all posted tributes after Liam Payne’s tragic death last month.

Following Liam Payne’s death, his former One Direction bandmates all paid tribute to him. The band released a joint statement which read: “We’re completely devastated by the news of Liam’s passing. In time, and when everyone is able to, there will be more to say.

“But for now, we will take some time to grieve and process the loss of our brother, who we loved dearly. The memories we shared with him will be treasured forever. For now, our thoughts are with his family, his friends, and the fans who loved him alongside us. We will miss him terribly. We love you Liam. Louis, Zayn, Niall and Harry”

It is thought that Zayn Malik has taken the news of Liam Payne’s death very hard. When he passed away, Zayn paid tribute to Liam on Instagram and wrote; “Liam, I have found myself talking out loud to you, hoping you can hear me. I can’t help but think selfishly that there was so many more conversations for us to have in our lives. I never got to thank you for supporting me through some of the most difficult times in my life. When I was missing home as a 17 yr old kid you would always be there with a positive outlook and reassuring smile and let me know you were my friend and that I was loved. “

Liam Payne latest news: As Harry Styles is set to attend his funeral, how close were the pair?

Zayn wrote at the end of his tribute that “I hope that wherever you are right now you are good and are at peace and you know how loved you are. Love you bro.”

Liam Payne had been in Buenos Aires to visit his former bandmate Niall Horan who was in Argentina on tour. He attended Niall’s show with his girlfriend Kate Cassidy but she was not with Liam Payne when he died as she had flown back to Miami.

Niall Horan posted a tribute to Liam which read: “I am absolutely devastated about the passing of my amazing friend, Liam. It just doesn’t feel real.

“Liam had an energy for life and a passion for work that was infectious. He was the brightest in every room and always made everyone feel happy and secure.

“All the laughs we had over the years, sometimes about the simplest of things, keep coming to mind through the sadness. We got to live out our wildest dreams together and I will cherish every moment we had forever. The bond and friendship we had doesn't happen often in a lifetime.

“I feel so fortunate that I got to see him recently. I sadly didn’t know that after saying goodbye and hugging him that evening, I would be saying goodbye forever. It’s heartbreaking.

“My love and condolences go out to Geoff, Karen, Ruth, Nicola and of course his son Bear.

“Thank you for everything Payne.

“Love you brother.

“Nialler.”

When Liam Payne passed away, Louis shared a photograph of them together on Instagram and wrote: “I am beyond devastated to be writing this but yesterday I lost a brother. Liam was somebody I looked up to everyday, such a positive, funny, and kind soul.

“I first met Liam when he was 16 and I was 18, I was instantly amazed by his voice but more importantly as time went on I got a chance to see the kind brother I’d longed all my life for.

“Liam was an incredible song writer with a great sense of melody, we often spoke of getting back in the studio together to try and recreate the writing chemistry we had built up in the band.

“And for the record, Liam was in my opinion the mostvital part of One Direction. His experience from a young age, his perfect pitch, his stage presence, his gift for writing. The list goes on. Thank you for shaping us Liam.

“A message to you Liam if you’re listening,

“I feel beyond lucky to have had you in my life but I’m really struggling with the idea of saying goodbye. I’m so grateful that we got even closer since the band, speaking on the phone for hours, reminiscing about all the thousands of amazing memories we had together is a luxury I thought I’d have with you for life. I would have loved to share the stage with you again but it wasn’t to be.

“I want you to know that if Bear ever needs me I will be the Uncle he needs in his life and tell him stories of how amazing his dad was.

“I wish I got a chance to say goodbye and tell you one more time how much I loved you.

“Payno, my boy, one of my best friends, my brother, I love you mate. Sleep well X”

How close were Liam Payne and Harry Styles?

Harry Styles also posted a tribute to Liam which read: “I am truly devastated by Liam’s passing.

“His greatest joy was making other people happy and it was an honour to be alongside him as he did it.”

Harry ended his tribute with these words: “My heart breaks for Karen, Geoff, Nicola and Ruth, his son Bear, and all those around the world who knew and loved him, as I did.”

When Liam spoke on The Diary of a CEO podcast, he spoke about his relationships with his former bandmates and said: "I get on great with most of them. I had a call from Harry the other day. I love him to pieces."