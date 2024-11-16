Liam Payne death investigation: One of the suspects under investigation speaks out

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Braian Nahuel Paiz has revealed that he plans to cooperate fully with the police investigation that is ongoing.

Earlier this month Argentinian waiter Braian Nahuel Paiz, who has been reported as being Liam Payne’s drug dealer and is one of three suspects being investigated over singer’s death, broke his silence in a television interview.

The Sun reported that “In a first segment of the bombshell interview, he said: “I never supplied Liam with drugs."

“He admitted his former home has been searched but claimed he is yet to be quizzed by investigators.

“The waiter went on to allege that Liam showed Braian some of the music he was yet to release as the pair "took drugs together.”

Braian Nahuel Paiz has now spoken exclusively to US Weekly magazine and said: “I want to contribute everything: my phone, everything to the investigation.” He also revealed that “I have nothing that can harm me. … The other thing is to contribute what I saw personally and what I experienced firsthand.”

Liam Payne tragically fell to his death from a balcony at the Casa Sur hotel in Buenos Aires. His father Geoff Payne flew out to Argentina to bring his son’s body back home and visited the hotel where the singer died.

Following his death, his former One Direction bandmates paid tribute to Liam Payne. The band released a joint statement which read: “We’re completely devastated by the news of Liam’s passing. In time, and when everyone is able to, there will be more to say.

“But for now, we will take some time to grieve and process the loss of our brother, who we loved dearly. The memories we shared with him will be treasured forever. For now, our thoughts are with his family, his friends, and the fans who loved him alongside us. We will miss him terribly. We love you Liam. Louis, Zayn, Niall and Harry”

Louis, Zayn, Niall and Harry also shared tributes to Liam Payne on their personal Instagram accounts. Zayn Malik recently took to social media to explain he has had to reschedule his Edinburgh tour dates due to "unforeseen circumstances.”

Zayn Malik’s Instagram story read: “Due to unforeseen circumstances Zayn’s ‘Stairway to The Sky’ Edinburgh show originally scheduled for November 20 has been rescheduled to the 8th of December. And the Edinburgh show originally scheduled for the 21st of November has been rescheduled for the 9th of December. All tickets for original show dates will be honoured on the rescheduled dates.”

It is not yet known when Liam Payne’s funeral is, but it could be either on November 20 or November 21 as these are the show dates that Zayn Malik rescheduled.