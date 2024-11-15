Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Liam Payne and influencer Kate Cassidy had been in a two-year relationship before his tragic death.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The One Direction singer, 31, and his TikTok influencer girlfriend Kate were in Argentina on holiday and went to see Niall Horan in concert. The influencer left just days before Liam fell to his death from a third-floor balcony at CasaSur Hotel in Buenos Aires on October 16 - she had already returned to Los Angeles alone. .

It was recently reported that the social media influencer gave the singer an “ultimatum” before she left Argentina. A source told the New York Post: “His drug use was causing a lot of drama. So she gave him an ultimatum: her or the drugs. He chose the drugs, so she had no choice but to remove herself from the situation. She thought she was doing tough love.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The source - who is believed to be a friend of Kate Cassidy - added: “She can't leave, or else who knows what will happen? And if she leaves, what will he do? But she has other responsibilities, other things that she's supposed to be doing."

They continued: “They're in Argentina and it's like a hostage situation. So she tells him she wants to leave, this is after a week. He begs her to stay. She keeps extending her trip, a day, two days. And he just wants her to stay, stay, stay'.” The source added that she “wanted to be home in her own bed with her dog”.

Kate Cassidy shared a video on TikTok just two days before the tragedy explaining in five words why she left. In the video clip she said: “I need to go home.” The social media star explained: “I was so ready to leave. Love South America, but I hate staying in one place for too long and we were supposed to be there for five days, turned into two weeks and I was just like, 'I need to go home'."

Natalie Dixon is NationalWorld’s Lifestyle reporter. If you liked this article and want to read more about celebrities, fashion, beauty and lifestyle you can follow Natalie on X here.

You can also Get the best style and fashion news with Natalie in Tuesday’s NationalWorld newsletter - sign up now