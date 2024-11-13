Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Liam Payne’s girlfriend, Kate Cassidy, issued an ultimatum to the singer shortly before his tragic death, asking him to choose between her and the drugs.

The former waitress revealed the heartbreaking details following the singer’s passing in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on October 16, 2024.

Payne, 31, died after falling from the balcony of his third-floor hotel room at the CasaSur Palermo. A medical report confirmed he suffered multiple traumas leading to an "internal and external haemorrhage."

According to a source speaking to the New York Post, Cassidy asked Payne to choose between her or the drugs as his substance use began to cause strain in their relationship. The source explained: “His drug use was causing a lot of drama. So she gave him an ultimatum: her or the drugs. He chose the drugs, so she had no choice but to remove herself from the situation. She thought she was doing tough love.”

Cassidy also reportedly grew frustrated as their planned five-day stay in Argentina extended to two weeks, which she described to friends as feeling like a "hostage situation." Despite their struggles, Cassidy later shared that Payne had been preparing to propose to her by the end of the year.

Two days after Payne’s death, Cassidy posted an emotional tribute on Instagram: “Liam, my angel. You are everything. I want you to know I loved you unconditionally and completely. I will continue to love you for the rest of my life. I love you, Liam.”

In another statement, Cassidy revealed: “My heart is shattered in ways I can't put into words. Liam, you were my best friend, the love of my life. None of this feels real, and I can't wrap my head around this new reality of not having you here.”

Payne’s trip to Argentina coincided with his efforts to renew his US visa, which had lapsed due to his history of drug use and rehab stays. Although Payne reportedly passed drug tests required for his visa application, it is believed he relapsed shortly afterward.

In a separate revelation, an Argentinian waiter, Braian Nahuel Paiz, claimed to have interacted with Payne multiple times in the weeks before his death. Paiz denied allegations that he supplied drugs to Payne but admitted they consumed substances together during their meetings.

Speaking to Argentinian TV, Paiz stated: “I never supplied Liam with drugs… We spent the night together. I consumed marijuana and he consumed cocaine. He seemed normal to me.” Paiz also claimed Payne gifted him clothing as a memento of their encounters.

Payne’s tragic death has left fans and loved ones reeling. Known for his success with One Direction and later as a solo artist, he had openly spoken about his struggles with addiction and mental health. His girlfriend’s tribute read: “You brought so much happiness and positivity to everyone - millions of fans, your family, friends, and especially me.”

The circumstances surrounding Payne’s death remain under investigation, but authorities in Argentina have ruled out foul play.