The One Direction is set to return to cinemas in honour of Liam Payne.

The One Direction ‘This Is Us’ movie premiered in cinemas over 11 years ago in 2013. But now following the death of Liam Payne the film is returning to cinemas in honour of the singer.

‘This Is Us’ sees filmmaker Morgan Spurlock follow the young singers on their 2012 to 2013 world tour and mixes live concert footage with behind-the-scenes interviews and antics. Soccer player Cristiano Ronaldo, actor-comic Chris Rock and filmmaker Martin Scorsese also drop by to meet the guys.

Vue cinema announced this week that they will be showing the movie as a tribute to Liam Payne. In a social media post Vue Cinema wrote: “By popular demand, and in tribute to the late Liam Payne, One Direction: This Is Us returns to Vue this Saturday.”

It appears the movie will be available to watch across all Vue cinemas from Saturday November 16. However, some cinemas have limited days and times available while others have several options so its best to check the website for your local Vue Cinema.

Tickets are available to book now. Vue is the first cinema in the UK to bring the documentary back to the big screen. Cinemas in Italy and Germany have also announced screenings of the movie in memory of Liam.

Liam Payne was just 31 when he passed away after falling from the third floor of the CasaSur Hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina on October 16. His funeral is set to take place at his hometown of Wolverhampton in the coming days.

