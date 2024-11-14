Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Liam Payne tragically died on October 16 after falling from the CasaSur Hotel balcony in Argentina.

The One Direction singer's funeral is set to take place in Wolverhampton. The 1D band members Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson and Zayn Malik are all expected to attend the funeral which is believed to be at St Paul’s church.

Following the death of Liam Payne the band shared a joint statement on Instagram which read: “We’re completely devastated by the news of Liam’s passing. In time, and when everyone is able to, there will be more to say.

“But for now, we will take some time to grieve and process the loss of our brother, who we loved dearly. The memories we shared with him will be treasured forever. For now, our thoughts are with his family, his friends, and the fans who loved him alongside us. We will miss him terribly. We love you Liam. Louis, Zayn, Niall and Harry”

After news broke about Liam’s death the One Direction singers shared emotional posts from their personal Instagram accounts. All of them described the devastation they felt about losing their “brother”.

Louis Tomlinson explained: “I feel beyond lucky to have had you in my life but I’m really struggling with the idea of saying goodbye. Zayn wrote that he had found himself” talking out loud” to Liam. Harry described how Liam always wanted to make “other people happy”.

Liam Payne was in Argentina to see bandmate Niall Horan perform live just days before the tragedy. Niall wrote: “I sadly didn't know that after saying goodbye and hugging him that evening, I would be saying goodbye forever.”

Niall Horan is the only one from the band that has been seen out in public since Liam’s death. The Irish singer was seen out walking his dog in London with his girlfriend Amelia Woolley.

