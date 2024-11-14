Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The One Direction singer's funeral will reportedly be held at the St Paul’s church in Wolverhampton.

It has been almost a month to the day that Liam Payne died. The singer was just 31 when he passed away after falling from the third floor of the CasaSur Hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina on October 16. After three weeks of waiting, his father Geoff Payne was finally able to bring his son's body back home.

According to a toxicology report, the One Direction singer had traces of alcohol, cocaine and a prescription antidepressant in his body. The family are finalising the funeral arrangements as his body is at the chapel of rest.

Will fans be allowed to attend Liam Payne’s funeral?

Whilst fans aren’t formally invited to the funeral, it is likely they will line the streets of Wolverhampton as the hearse carrying his body makes its way through the city to the church.

Fans of the singer will want to pay their respects and say their final goodbyes as the family pay theirs in a private ceremony. However, some fans are begging others to stay away and let the family mourn in peace. Several fans have posted messages urging others to stay away and not attend Liam Payne’s funeral.

Taking to social media one fan wrote: “Friendly reminder Don't go to Liam Payne's funeral, let the family and friends mourn in peace #liampayne #funeral #grief #Respect.” Another added: “Please don't go to #liampayne funeral... we are all fans I know... but a funeral is for his family and close friends to say goodbye to him!”

