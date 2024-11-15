Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Liam Payne tragically died in Argentina on October 16.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One Direction singer Zayn Malik, 31, has shared a statement explaining why he’s postponed his tour dates. Taking to social media the 1D star announced he’s had to reschedule his Edinburgh tour dates due to "unforeseen circumstances.”

The Instagram story read: “Due to unforeseen circumstances Zayn’s ‘Stairway to The Sky’ Edinburgh show originally scheduled for November 20 has been rescheduled to the 8th of December. And the Edinburgh show originally scheduled for the 21st of November has been rescheduled for the 9th of December. All tickets for original show dates will be honoured on the rescheduled dates.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Zayn Malik had been due to kick off his first solo tour in San Francisco on October 23, but he also postponed those dates to January in the wake of the tragic death of his One Direction bandmate. Last month Liam Payne died after falling from the third floor of CasaSur Hotel balcony.

After the new tour dates were announced fans took to social media to share their understanding. One person wrote: “We love you @zaynmalik Take all the time you need, we'll be here supporting you regardless.”

Another added: “@zaynmalik I'm so proud of you for deciding to prioritise your mental health. Please, don't worry about us. We'll wait as long as u need. Take as much time as you want. We know how you're feeling, you're not alone. We grieve together. We love you Zayn.”

The singer is due to continue with tour dates in Leeds, Manchester and London in November however, these may also be rescheduled as Zayn continues to mourn the loss of his “bro”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Natalie Dixon is NationalWorld’s Lifestyle reporter. If you liked this article and want to read more about celebrities, fashion, beauty and lifestyle you can follow Natalie on X here.

You can also Get the best style and fashion news with Natalie in Tuesday’s NationalWorld newsletter - sign up now