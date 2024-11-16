Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Zayn Malik took to social media to explain he has had to reschedule his Edinburgh tour dates due to "unforeseen circumstances.”

Zayn Malik’s Instagram story read: “Due to unforeseen circumstances Zayn’s ‘Stairway to The Sky’ Edinburgh show originally scheduled for November 20 has been rescheduled to the 8th of December. And the Edinburgh show originally scheduled for the 21st of November has been rescheduled for the 9th of December. All tickets for original show dates will be honoured on the rescheduled dates.”

Following the tragic death of his One Direction bandmate Liam Payne, Zayn Malik was due to be kicking off his first solo tour on October 23, but he postponed those dates until next January. In October Zayn Malik posted a message on X which read: "Given the heartbreaking loss experienced this week, I've made the decision to postpone the US leg of the STAIRWAY TO THE SKY Tour.

"The dates are being rescheduled for January and I'll post them as soon as it's all set in the next few days. Your tickets will remain valid for the new dates. Love you all and thank you for your understanding."

After Zayn Malik posted the latest updates about rescheduling his Edinburgh tour dates, many of his fans have taken to his Instagram to show their support. One wrote: “We love you Zayn please take care of urself, it’s going to be okay love, take as much time away as you need we will be here waiting for you forever and always,” whilst another wrote: “Take your time Zayn,” followed by a red heart emoji.

When is Liam Payne’s funeral?

At the time of writing, it has not been announced when Liam Payne’s funeral is. However, there is a possibility that the reason Zayn Malik cancelled his tour dates on November 21 and November 22 as one of them could be when Liam Payne’s funeral takes place.