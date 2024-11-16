Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Liam Payne’s former One Direction bandmates Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan and Harry Styles are all expected to attend his funeral.

It is hard to believe that it has been a month since Liam Payne tragically passed away after falling from a balcony at the Casa Sur hotel in Buenos Aires. His father Geoff Payne flew out to Argentina to bring his son’s body back home and visited the hotel where the singer died.

When he visited the Casa Sur hotel, Liam Payne’s father Geoff spent time reading tributes to the One Direction star. On November 6, Liam Payne’s body was released to his family to fly back home to the UK after toxicology and laboratory tests had been carried out.

Liam Payne had been in Buenos Aires to visit his former bandmate Niall Horan who was in Argentina on tour. He attended Niall’s show with his girlfriend Kate Cassidy but she was not with Liam Payne when he died as she had flown back to Miami.

In October, Liam Payne had posted on snapchat and said: "It's been a while since me and Niall have spoken, we've got a lot to talk about. He also said: "No bad vibes or anything like that, but we need to talk."

When it comes to Liam Payne and Niall Horan’s friendship, a source told the Daily Mail that they “shared an 'unbreakable bond,' ending their friendship 'on a good note' before Payne's untimely death.”

“The source added the two of them had the chance to spend some time together, and 'at the end there was nothing but love between them.'

“Niall was so grateful for him coming to support him and his music,' they added.

“Their bond was unbreakable at the end and their friendship ended on a good note, so to speak.”

After Liam Payne’s death, Niall Horan was the only one from the band that has been seen out in public since Liam’s death. The Irish singer was seen out walking his dog in London with his girlfriend Amelia Woolley.

Niall Horan posted a tribute to Liam which read: “I am absolutely devastated about the passing of my amazing friend, Liam. It just doesn’t feel real.

“Liam had an energy for life and a passion for work that was infectious. He was the brightest in every room and always made everyone feel happy and secure.

“All the laughs we had over the years, sometimes about the simplest of things, keep coming to mind through the sadness. We got to live out our wildest dreams together and I will cherish every moment we had forever. The bond and friendship we had doesn't happen often in a lifetime.

“I feel so fortunate that I got to see him recently. I sadly didn’t know that after saying goodbye and hugging him that evening, I would be saying goodbye forever. It’s heartbreaking.

“My love and condolences go out to Geoff, Karen, Ruth, Nicola and of course his son Bear.

“Thank you for everything Payne.

“Love you brother.

“Nialler.”

When it comes to Liam Payne and Zayn Malik’s friendship, when Zayn left the band in 2015, he said the following year that he was closest to Liam. Following the tragic death of his One Direction bandmate Liam Payne, Zayn Malik was due to be kicking off his first solo tour on October 23, but he postponed those dates until next January. In October Zayn Malik posted a message on X which read: "Given the heartbreaking loss experienced this week, I've made the decision to postpone the US leg of the STAIRWAY TO THE SKY Tour.

"The dates are being rescheduled for January and I'll post them as soon as it's all set in the next few days. Your tickets will remain valid for the new dates. Love you all and thank you for your understanding."

He also recently rescheduled his Edinburgh dates and his Instagram story read: “Due to unforeseen circumstances Zayn’s ‘Stairway to The Sky’ Edinburgh show originally scheduled for November 20 has been rescheduled to the 8th of December. And the Edinburgh show originally scheduled for the 21st of November has been rescheduled for the 9th of December. All tickets for original show dates will be honoured on the rescheduled dates.”

It is thought that Zayn Malik has taken the news of Liam Payne’s death very hard. When he passed away, Zayn paid tribute to Liam on Instagram and wrote; “Liam, I have found myself talking out loud to you, hoping you can hear me. I can’t help but think selfishly that there was so many more conversations for us to have in our lives. I never got to thank you for supporting me through some of the most difficult times in my life. When I was missing home as a 17 yr old kid you would always be there with a positive outlook and reassuring smile and let me know you were my friend and that I was loved. “

Zayn wrote at the end of his tribute that “I hope that wherever you are right now you are good and are at peace and you know how loved you are. Love you bro.”

Liam Payne also enjoyed a very tight friendship with Louis Tomlinson and they appeared together on a 2018 Gogglebox celebrity special to raise money for Stand Up To Cancer. Liam was there for Louis when he went through the personal tragedies of losing his mother to leukaemia and his sister to an overdose.

When he passed away, Louis shared a photograph of them together on Instagram and wrote: “I am beyond devastated to be writing this but yesterday I lost a brother. Liam was somebody I looked up to everyday, such a positive, funny, and kind soul.

“I first met Liam when he was 16 and I was 18, I was instantly amazed by his voice but more importantly as time went on I got a chance to see the kind brother I’d longed all my life for.

“Liam was an incredible song writer with a great sense of melody, we often spoke of getting back in the studio together to try and recreate the writing chemistry we had built up in the band.

“And for the record, Liam was in my opinion the most vital part of One Direction. His experience from a young age, his perfect pitch, his stage presence, his gift for writing. The list goes on. Thank you for shaping us Liam.

“A message to you Liam if you’re listening,

“I feel beyond lucky to have had you in my life but I’m really struggling with the idea of saying goodbye. I’m so grateful that we got even closer since the band, speaking on the phone for hours, reminiscing about all the thousands of amazing memories we had together is a luxury I thought I’d have with you for life. I would have loved to share the stage with you again but it wasn’t to be.

“I want you to know that if Bear ever needs me I will be the Uncle he needs in his life and tell him stories of how amazing his dad was.

“I wish I got chance to say goodbye and tell you one more time how much I loved you.

“Payno, my boy, one of my best friends, my brother, I love you mate. Sleep well X”

Harry Styles also paid tribute to Liam Payne when he tragically died and wrote: “I am truly devastated by Liam’s passing.

“His greatest joy was making other people happy and it was an honour to be alongside him as he did it.”

Harry ended his tribute with these words: “My heart breaks for Karen, Geoff, Nicola and Ruth, his son Bear, and all those around the world who knew and loved him, as I did.”

When is Liam Payne’s funeral?

There is no word as yet when Liam Payne’s funeral will be. However, after Zayn Malik cancelled his tour dates on November 21 and 22, there is speculation that the funeral could be held on either of those days.