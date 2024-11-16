Liam Payne's one month anniversary after his death: Latest tributes from fans

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Liam Payne tragically passed away after falling from a hotel balcony in Argentina on October 16, 2024

It is hard to believe that a whole month has passed since Liam Payne tragically died after falling from a balcony at the Casa Sur hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Following his death, Cheryl, his former partner and mother of his son Bear, shared a tribute to him on Instagram and wrote: “As I try and navigate this earth shattering event, and work though my own grief at this indescribably painful time, I’d like to kindly remind everyone that we have lost a human being.

“Liam was not only a pop star and celebrity, he was a son, a brother, an uncle, a dear friend and father to our 7 year old son. A son that now has to face the reality of never seeing his father again.”

Liam Payne’s girlfriend Kate Cassidy who was with him in Buenos Aires a few days before his death, took to her Instagram to write: “I don’t even know where to begin. My heart is shattered in ways I can’t put into words.” She also wrote: “I wish you could see the huge impact you’ve had on the world, even as it feels so dark right now. You brought so much happiness and positivity to everyone-millions of fans, your family, friends, and especially me. You are so incredibly loved.”

“You are-because I can’t say were—my best friend, the love of my life, and everyone you touched felt just as special as I did. Your energy was contagious, lighting up every room you walked into.

None of this feels real, and I can’t wrap my head around this new reality of not having you here. I’m struggling to figure out how to live in a world without you by my side. Together, we got to be kids again, always finding joy in the smallest things.”

Kate Cassidy ended her tribute with these words: “I will love you for the rest of my life and beyond, carrying our dreams and memories with me everywhere I go. Forever yours, Katelyn.”

On the month anniversary of Liam Payne’s death, fans have been paying tribute to the singer. One fan took to X and wrote: “One month without your smile. One month without your laugh. One month that feels like a lifetime. One month since you gained your wings. Too early, too soon. So sad, so lost. The night feels endless without you. But we fight for you, for others. And try to remember how to be kind. When it feels like it’s all closing down. We remember someone who loved. Who made our lives brighter. One minute here, the next minute gone. Rest in Peace our daring.” She ended with broken red heart emojis by his name.

Another fan wrote: “October 16th to November 16th. One month without u Liam James Payne, 31 days ago, the world stopped spinning. The time got frozen & just like that we lost u. Just like that.. Not a day goes by that we all don’t miss u dearly, that we don’t grieve u, that we don’t wish we could save u.”