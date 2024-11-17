Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

After Liam Payne tragically passed away, all his former One Direction bandmates paid tribute to him on their social media.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is just one day over a month since Liam Payne tragically passed away after falling from a hotel balcony in Buenos Aires in Argentina.

Yesterday (November 16) was the one month anniversary of Liam Payne’s death. On the month anniversary of Liam Payne’s death, fans paid tribute to the singer. One fan took to X and wrote: “One month without your smile. One month without your laugh. One month that feels like a lifetime. One month since you gained your wings. Too early, too soon. So sad, so lost. The night feels endless without you. But we fight for you, for others. And try to remember how to be kind. When it feels like it’s all closing down. We remember someone who loved. Who made our lives brighter. One minute here,the next minute gone. Rest in Peace our daring.” She ended with broken red heart emojis by his name.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another fan wrote: “October 16th to November 16th. One month without u Liam James Payne, 31 days ago, the world stopped spinning. The time got frozen & just like that we lost u. Just like that.. Not a day goes by that we all don’t miss u dearly, that we don’t grieve u, that we don’t wish we could save u.”

When is Liam Payne’s funeral and could it take place next week? All his former One Direction bandmates are set to attend | Getty Images

Following his death, his former One Direction bandmates paid tribute to Liam Payne. The band released a joint statement which read: “We’re completely devastated by the news of Liam’s passing. In time, and when everyone is able to, there will be more to say.

“But for now, we will take some time to grieve and process the loss of our brother, who we loved dearly. The memories we shared with him will be treasured forever. For now, our thoughts are with his family, his friends, and the fans who loved him alongside us. We will miss him terribly. We love you Liam. Louis, Zayn, Niall and Harry”

Louis, Zayn, Niall and Harry also shared tributes to Liam Payne on their personal Instagram accounts. Zayn Malik recently took to social media to explain he has had to reschedule his Edinburgh tour dates due to "unforeseen circumstances.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Zayn Malik’s Instagram story read: “Due to unforeseen circumstances Zayn’s ‘Stairway to The Sky’ Edinburgh show originally scheduled for November 20 has been rescheduled to the 8th of December. And the Edinburgh show originally scheduled for the 21st of November has been rescheduled for the 9th of December. All tickets for original show dates will be honoured on the rescheduled dates.”

Could Liam Payne’s funeral take place next week?

Zayn Malik may have rescheduled his dates from November 20 and November 21 because Liam Payne’s funeral could take place then. However at the time of writing, no information has been released on when it could take place.