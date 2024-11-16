Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

It is one month since singer Liam Payne tragically passed away after falling from a hotel balcony in Argentina.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fans are still coming to terms with the death of Liam Payne who died after falling from a hotel balcony in Argentina on October 16 2024. On November 16 2024, many fans took to social media to continue to pay tribute to the singer.

One fan took to X and wrote: “Miss you Liam. It’s already been a month and I keep wishing this wasn’t real. That you are still here but I know it’s not possible. Your legacy lives on through your family, friends and fans. You may be gone but you will never be forgotten. Rest in Peace Payno,” whilst another fan wrote: “In memory of liam payne, 1 month. Thread for everyone who misses him, don’t forget, he is marked in your soul.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following the tragic death of his One Direction bandmate Liam Payne, Zayn Malik was due to be kicking off his first solo tour on October 23, but he postponed those dates until next January. In October Zayn Malik posted a message on X which read: "Given the heartbreaking loss experienced this week, I've made the decision to postpone the US leg of the STAIRWAY TO THE SKY Tour.

Will there be a permanent memorial for Liam Payne in Wolverhampton? | Getty Images

"The dates are being rescheduled for January and I'll post them as soon as it's all set in the next few days. Your tickets will remain valid for the new dates. Love you all and thank you for your understanding."

Zayn also recently rescheduled his Edinburgh dates and his Instagram story read: “Due to unforeseen circumstances Zayn’s ‘Stairway to The Sky’ Edinburgh show originally scheduled for November 20 has been rescheduled to the 8th of December. And the Edinburgh show originally scheduled for the 21st of November has been rescheduled for the 9th of December. All tickets for original show dates will be honoured on the rescheduled dates.”

As fans await news on when Liam Payne’s funeral will be, many are calling for a permanent memorial for the singer in Wolverhampton. A petition has been started calling for one and so far it has 5,579 signatures. It was started by Eimear Mitchell who wrote: “By erecting a permanent structure in Wolverhampton, we are ensuring that Liam Payne is remembered for generations to come. This memorial will not only serve as a place to pay respects, but also a reminder of the incredible impact that individuals can make on the world.”